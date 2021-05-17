Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets signed a proclamation Thursday declaring May 24-25 as Memorial Poppy Days in Oelwein. Witnessing the signing is 2019 Little Miss Poppy, Elszie Fauser, daughter of Michael II and Megan Fauser, and standing, American Legion Auxiliary members, Mary Lou Kimball (left) and Lois Purdy. Miss Poppy and Auxiliary members will be distributing Memorial Poppies at various locations in Oelwein on May 24 and 25.