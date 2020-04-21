PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 21, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Old Creamery Theatre performed at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 17. The Oelwein stop was part of the Creamery’s “Count Me In” tour. Two students from Mr. Jason Rubin’s 5th grade class at Wings Park, Nick Cherrier and Devon Pint (shown with the actors at left) had submitted a story to the Old Creamery Theatre earlier this year and it was chosen to be performed on stage.