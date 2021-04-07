2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: This two-story former rental property at the corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street NE was approved for demolition at a recent City Council meeting. The cost of renovating the rental exceeded its value. Eric Buehner of Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home purchased the property for the purpose of tearing down the structure. The big yellow house was taken down by Bryan Construction last week. The lot will be graveled for this year. with plans to be a hard surface next year after it has settled. The improvement will triple parking space for the funeral home.