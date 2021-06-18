PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 18, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Area cancer survivors of all ages braved scorching temperatures Saturday to take part in the annual Fayette County Relay For Life Survivors Lap at Oelwein Husky Stadium. The Relay for Life, which draws cancer survivors, family members and friends together each year, provides an avenue to support, celebrate and remember people that bravely fight cancer, as well as raise funds and awareness.