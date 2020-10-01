PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 1, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Allyson Gomer of Oelwein has a creative way of turning ordinary pumpkins in whimsical characters with her never-ending imagination. Using acrylic paint pens, she lines up four or five little orange orbs at a time and paints in an assembly- line fashion, perhaps starting with eyes on each one. This allows for drying time from one feature to the next.