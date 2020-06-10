On this date:
In 1692, the first execution resulting from the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts took place as Bridget Bishop was hanged.
In 1942, during World War II, German forces massacred 173 male residents of Lidice, Czechoslovakia, in retaliation for the killing of Nazi official Reinhard Heydrich.
In 1944, German forces massacred 642 residents of the French village of Oradour-sur-Glane.
In 1957, in Canadian elections, John Diefenbaker led the Progressive Conservatives to an upset victory over the Liberal party of Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.
In 1967, six days of war in the Mideast involving Israel, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq ended as Israel and Syria accepted a United Nations-mediated cease-fire.
In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., escaped from Brushy Mountain State Prison in Tennessee with six others; he was recaptured June 13.
In 1978, Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the 110th Belmont Stakes to claim horse racing’s 11th Triple Crown. (Alydar was second while Darby Creek Road came in third in a five-horse field.)
In 1990, Alberto Fujimori was elected president of Peru by a narrow margin over novelist Mario Vargas Llosa. Two members of the rap group 2 Live Crew were arrested in Hollywood, Florida (they and a third band member were later acquitted of obscenity charges).
In 1991, 11-year-old Jaycee Dugard of South Lake Tahoe, California, was abducted by Phillip and Nancy Garrido; Jaycee was held by the couple for 18 years before she was found by authorities.
In 2002, organized crime figure John Gotti died at a prison hospital in Springfield, Mo., at age 61.
In 2004, singer-musician Ray Charles died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 73.
Today’s Birthdays: Britain’s Prince Philip is 99. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 87. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 81. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 79. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 79. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 77. Actor Frankie Faison is 71. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 68. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 67. Actor Andrew Stevens is 65. Singer Barrington Henderson is 64. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 61. Rock musician Kim Deal is 59. Singer Maxi Priest is 59. Actress Gina Gershon is 58. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 57. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 56. Actor Ben Daniels is 56. Actress Kate Flannery is 56. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Actor Doug McKeon is 54. Actor Hugh Dancy is 45. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 38.
— The Associated Press