PUBLISHED IN THE TUESDAY, JUNE 18, 2013, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Ms. Firecracker and Master Firecracker have been named for the Oelwein Celebration, Saturday, June 29 (2013). Both candidates were chosen based on essays they wrote about America and freedom. Ms. Firecracker is Madelyn Reagan, daughter of Chet and Dawn Reagan. She attends Wings Park School in Oelwein. Master Firecracker is Daniel McDonough, son of Ken and Amy McDonough. He attends Sacred Heart School in Oelwein.