PUBLISHED IN THE JAN. 6, 1919, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Union Athletic Club regrets to announce to the fans of Oelwein and vicinity that we received a wire from Helmer D. Myre, light heavyweight champion of the United States, that he would be unable to be here on Jan. 10, as his wife and baby were ill with influenza. The management immediate got busy with the telephone and secured Jud Thompson of Spencer, Iowa, to meet (George) Hill here for the light heavyweight championship of Iowa. Thompson holds the reputation of being the fastest man on the mat west of the Mississippi River. He is fater than lightning and he and Hill are bitter rivals for state honors.