PUBLISHED IN THE JAN 2, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Sumner Recycling Center went up in flames Wednesday, Dec. 31, as firefighters battled the blaze along with sub-zero temperatures and frozen hydrants. The Sumner Fire Department received the call at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters fought the inferno throughout the night and into the morning. The cause of the blaze has not been determined, however the large structure, which is located just north of a residential area in the city’s north side, was a total loss. Backhoes were already at work Wednesday morning, cleaning up smoldering rubble. No injuries have been reported.