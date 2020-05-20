PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 20, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein juniors Ashten Wolff (left) and Danielle Kanour attended the BPA National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 7 - Saturday, May 11, with their advisor, Julie Leisinger. Ashten competed in Medical Office Procedures and Danielle competed in Legal Office Procedures. The conference was held at the Walt Disney World Dolphin & Swan Resorts.