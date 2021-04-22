PUBLISHED IN THE APRIL 22, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Rotary and Oelwein Schools hosted Business After Five Wednesday, April 19, at the Regional Tech Center. Three Oelwein teachers were named Teacher of the Year in respective schools, elementary, middle and high school, Nancee Gearhart, Michelle Gearhart and Julie Leisinger. They are each pictured with Rotary President Todd Bradley.