PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 6, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Grand Theatre employees Ben Rettinger and Pam Hosto used these signs to let the cyber world know the theater would be continuing to operate. The Grand Theatre of Oelwein will be converting to digital thanks to the efforts of a local board of directors and individuals and corporations who contributed $145,000 to cover the costs of the renovation.