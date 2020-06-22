Today’s Highlight in History:
On June 22, 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as Emperor of the French.
In 1911, Britain’s King George V was crowned at Westminster Abbey.
In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”
In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.
In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.
In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former U.S. Attorney General to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)
In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon. Abolhassan Bani-Sadr was deposed as president of Iran.
In 1987, actor-dancer Fred Astaire died in Los Angeles at age 88.
In 1992, the U.S. Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bias violated free-speech rights.
In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 88. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 87. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 84. Movie director John Korty is 84. Actor Michael Lerner is 79. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 77. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 77. Singer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 76. Actor David L. Lander is 73. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 73. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 71. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71. Singer Alan Osmond is 71. Actor Murphy Cross is 70. Actor Graham Greene is 68. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Actor Chris Lemmon is 66. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 64. Actor Tim Russ is 64. Actress Tracy Pollan is 60. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 58. Actress Amy Brenneman is 56. Author Dan Brown is 56. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 56. Rock singer Steven Page is 50. Actor Michael Trucco is 50. Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub is 49. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Actor Donald Faison is 46.
