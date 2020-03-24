PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 24, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Nancy Martin, bank teller at Regions in Oelwein, was surprised with the March Clapper Award presented by members of Positively Oelwein. Martin was nominated by a loyal bank customer who said she is always pleasant, helpful and kind to patrons at the bank. The Clapper Award is a Positively Oelwein project by which local residents can nominate a favorite person in the community that exhibits great customer service. From left are committee members Donna Saathoff, Marianne Reynolds, Sheila Bryan, Megan DeHaven, Nancy Martin, Carol Tousley, Mary Goedken and Rose Kalb.