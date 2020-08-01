PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 1, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein sixth grader Sam Potter was riding in the family van when he spotted this unusual sight in the air southwest of town. The flying machine is actually called a powered parachute, which flies at a slow rate and only on relatively calm days. It works well for looking over cropland, tracking deer herds, or just getting a different view of the countryside.