PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 18, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Maynard American Legion Post 245 awarded three winners of the 5th grade American Flag essay contest. Awards were presented at the annual Veterans Day Program that was held at the West Central School recently. The top three winners are: Raileigh Hepker, first place, Rashad Lowe, second place and Hailee Cannon, third. Presenting the awards was Post Commander Jon Harrison.