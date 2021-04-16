PUBLISHED IN THE MONDAY, APRIL 16, 2012, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Visitors using Oelwein Mercy Hospital’s front entrance may notice a colorful piece of original artwork has been added above the outer double doors. A stained-glass cross within a circle of mirror glass mosaic pieces reflects the hospital’s origin with the Sisters of Mercy as it catches the afternoon sun’s rays. The inspiring piece is the result of collaboration among nurses, local artists, members of the community and hospital staff. PICTURED is Connie Kerns holding the finished cross prior to its placement above the front hospital entrance. Kerns dedicated the work to all the great nurses at the hospital.