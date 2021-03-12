PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 12, 2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Teacher Denise Menne’s 5th and 6th graders recently visited the Starbooks Cafe at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Oelwein. “ I have wanted to do a book tasting for a while, so this Thursday (March 5), I opened Starbooks Cafe and invited my students to ‘taste’ —read — books while enjoying a treat from the snack bar,” Menne said. “I believe we have a hit because they were all smiles and asked when we could go to the cafe again.”