PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 25, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Ag 2 students met with their Ag Buddies. The sophomore students planned and presented a Crop Lesson. They brought in samples of corn, soybeans, straw, and alfalfa for the kindergartners to touch and smell. Ag 2 students explained how the crops are grown, harvested, and fed to livestock or sold to make other products. The students enjoyed listening to books and coloring a picture about crops. Tony Rex is shown sharing a sample of corn with some kindergartners.