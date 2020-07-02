PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, 1960: Harold Irvine, center, master of the Oelwein Masonic Lodge, helped make history Monday night when he conferred the third degree on his son, Phillip. It was the first time an Oelwein Master has conferred the third degree on his son. Grand Master of Masonry in Iowa, Wendell Bishop, right, presents the coveted lambskin to young Irvine at the close of degree work.