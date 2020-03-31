PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 31, 2018 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Pony Express Riders of Iowa, a volunteer group of horse and rider enthusiasts, made their annual trek through Oelwein on Good Friday as part of the 51st Pony Express Ride for Camp Sunnyside. The fundraiser collects funds to operate the camp, which offers opportunities for challenged children and adults, and respite for their families.