PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 19, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Mason Kunkle helps Braylon with the jack-o-lantern target and launcher. Kindergarten and middle school STEM Buddies recently met and enjoyed activities together. Students in 6th and 8th grade STEM classes at the Middle School we were talking about projectile and gravity and in Kindergarten they were working on measurements. The older students built catapults with the kindergartners and measured the distance they could launch a pom pom.