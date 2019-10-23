PUBLISHED IN THE WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23, 2013, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER —The old bridge at Quasqueton was torn down early this summer. The new bridge is set to open this Friday, Oct. 25. To celebrate the openings, a ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for both bridges on Friday, Nov. 1. The ribbon cutting ceremony in Quasqueton will take place at 9 a.m.