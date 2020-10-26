PUBLISHED IN THE OCT 26, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Pictured are the Oelwein Middle School Husky Pride Award winners for the 1st quarter of the school year. The award is chosen by the middle school teaching staff for students who have shown citizenship, leadership, academic excellence, and moral character in the school. Congratulations to these students and their parents for their continuous efforts in education. In front from left, Alexa Berryman, Annabelle Folsom, and Ray Gearhart. In back, C.J. Beatty, Malayna Kiel, Duncan Tripp, and Taylor Adams-Carey