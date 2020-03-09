PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 9, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Alaina Riniker, 6, and her brother Jeremiah Riniker, 7, get ready to give their friend Ethan Anderson, 8, a send off down the sledding hill at Wings Park Sunday afternoon. With temperatures into the 40’s, and bare spots already showing in the background, this could be their last sledding day until next winter. Rinikers’ mom Melinda Fratzke says she’s ready for the pool.