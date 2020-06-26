PUBLISHED IN THE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 1985 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: LITTLE MISS SQUIRT — Ericka Nus, 9. (center) daughter of Dennis and Bonnie Nus of Arlington, was crowned 1985 Fayette County Little Miss Squirt last night at the Farm Bureau building in Fayette. Alternate was Angle Dietzenbach, 9, (left) daughter of Jerald and Rose Dietzenback of Waucoma. At right is Kendra Ney, the 1984 Little Miss Squirt. The crowning was held in conjunction with the Dairy Promotion Committee’s Milk Made Magic Contest.