PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 21, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Mayor Jason Manus signed a proclamation Monday declaring Memorial Poppy Days in Oelwein for Friday and Saturday, May 23 and 24. With Mayor Manus for the signing was 2014 Miss Poppy Abigail “Abby” Dahl, who is a member of the Junior American Legion Auxiliary. Also witnessing the signing (l-r) was Abby’s Grandmother Denise Higgins, Aunt Taylor Higgins and Great-grandmother Jean Wells. Both Denise and Taylor served as Miss Poppy in Oelwein in past years, so Abby is the third generation in the family to have the honor.