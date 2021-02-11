PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 11, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Senior 170-pounder Bryan Graves of Oelwein maintains control of Joe Priebe of Independence during their semifinal match at the Class 2A district wrestling tournament at Independence. Graves went on to win the match and finished second at his weight to garner a state tournament berth. Class 2A state competition begins Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.