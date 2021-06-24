PUBLISHED IN THE JUNE 24, 2013, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — On Saturday, (June 22, 2013) in Rose Hill Cemetery near Fredericksburg, a group of historians, residents, veterans organizations (including four from Oelwein), politicians, and a single family member — niece, Paula Ellsworth — were on hand to unveil a government-issued gravestone for LeRoy Vokes, a hero who was laid to rest there decades earlier. Vokes was a career soldier in the Army, living his last years in a soldier’s retirement home in Washington D. C., where he died on June 11, 1924. He had been brought by train to Fredericksburg and laid to rest on the family plot in the cemetery. For 89 years, Vokes laid unknown at an unadorned gravesite. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Ulysses S. Grant for bravery in a skirmish with a band of Sioux Indians on April 26, 1872, in Nebraska.