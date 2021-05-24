PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 24, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein Knights of Columbus Council 1168 recently presented five, $1,000 scholarships in honor of Sacred Heart seniors. Pictured from left, Deputy Grand Knight Cory Michels stands with scholarship recipients Penn Bostian, Haley Woodson, Emma Hefel, Dillion Arndt and Teagan Tafolla. The academic gifts were made possible from trust fund from the M.T. Berger family to the Knights of Columbus.