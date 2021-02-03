PUBLISHED IN THE TUESDAY, FEB. 3, 1959, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — MASON CITY — Three of the nation’s top rock n roll idols were killed during a light snow when their chartered plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport. The trio, Buddy Holly, 22 of Texas, Ritchie Valens, 17, Los Angeles and J.P. Richardson, 28 of Louisiana, known professionally as the “Big Bopper” had finished an engagement at the Surf Ballroom in nearby Clear Lake a short time before.