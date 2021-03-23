PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 23, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: This oversized load seemed to be causing delays and backed up traffic whenever it came to a intersection as it traveled along Highway 3, Thursday. Coming around through Strawberry Point it took about 30 minutes to get around the corner at the towns main intersection with Highway 13. Six spotters, remote controlled equipment to assist, two road enforcement officers, and one remote controlled semi that was pushing made up the entourage. Streets became filled with people watching and all traffic was stopped as they entered from the south and turned west heading to Oelwein where the load eventually had to go through another intersection (above). The truck were from a firm in Alberta, CAN, and the load was a piece of tower for wind a generator.