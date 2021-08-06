PUBLISHED IN THE MONDAY, AUG. 6, 2012, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Dwight Maurer received a plaque in recognition of him exhibiting cattle at the Fayette County Fair for the past 50 years. Pictured with Dwight and Kathy Maurer are their daughters, Renee Larson (left) and Stephanie Maurer (right). And their grandsons Austin Larson (held by Dwight) and Alex Larson (held by Kathy). Not pictured Renee’s husband, Andy Larson.