PUBLISHED IN THE NOV 14, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: An enduring family owned business with close to 60 years of success in the Oelwein community has been reduced to ashes following a blaze Saturday, Nov. 12, that firefighters fought to control for several hours. Despite using aerial water hoses (above) and added manpower and equipment from surrounding fire departments, Luigi’s Restaurant in Oelwein could not be saved. It was reduced to a pile rubble after the fire broke out around 3 p.m.