PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 2, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Sue Johnson, of Oelwein and Capitaine Gerard (also known as Gary Hackman) discuss some of the logistics of how he and his unit conduct historical reenactment of the life of a French Marine Company along the Mississippi River in the 1750’s. The Capitaine and his wife, Deborah, daughter of Connie and John Sanborn, of Oelwein, presented an informative program to the Oelwein Area Historical Society Tuesday night at the Oelwein Historical Museum.