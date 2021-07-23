PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 23, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Jim Fitzgerald of Oelwein stands next to a one-of-a-kind 1850 Cockshutt owned by his son Dan of rural Maynard (in the driver’s seat). Dan bought the special edition tractor three years ago. The 1967 red and white tractor was made by Oliver of Charles City, especially for Canadian agricultural sales. The red and white was to distinguish it as a Canadian tractor from the traditional green and white Olivers sold in the U.S. This tractor boasts frontwheel assist, a rare find on a 1967 tractor. Oliver was one of the first tractor manufacturers to come up with the front-wheel assist design. Massey also had an early version.