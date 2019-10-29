PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 29, 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: On Saturday, Oct. 24, zombies invaded the Buchanan County Fairgrounds for the 3rd Annual Indee Zombie Run. Runners and zombies representing over 40 communities in Iowa participated in the 5K obstacle course. This year, 278 runners participated: 194 survived the zombie-infested course, while 84 runners became infected. The best times were 21:59 by Justin Hajek of Marion, and 26:04 by Emily Burhmeister from Marion. Pictured are zombies Jason McGill, Annabelle Magsamen, and Heidi Magsamen. Jason and Heidi took First Place as Best Zombies.