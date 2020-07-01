PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, 1950: Howard Wardell and Ervil Brinkman, representing Wardell garage and the Knights of Columbus, respectively, presented $1,000 checks to A.J. Steele, chairman of the organizations committee and Al Brown, secretary of C. of C., Thursday afternoon. From left: Steele, Brown, Wardell, Fred Rule, K. of C. treasurer and Brinkman, who is Grand Knight.