PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 4, 2017 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Clapper Award was presented to Theresa Loban at Appliance Plus. Pictured are Positively Oelwein members Sandy Magsamen, Loban, Missy Rau, Rose Kalb and Deb Howard. The Clapper Award is presented to someone who goes above and beyond their duties.