On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz made a campaign stop at Luigi’s in Oelwein. The junior senator from Texas was greeted by a packed house of supporters at the restaurant. Former chairman of the Fayette County Republicans David Hanson said, “I have been to a number of political events here (at Luigi’s) over the past 25 years. I have never seen a crowd like this one for any candidate, Democrat or Republican.”