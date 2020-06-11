JUNE 11, 2018: Flag Day flag retirement ceremony conducted by members of the American Legion Post 9 of Oelwein. In front from left, Past Commander Rollie Stedman, Honor Guard Duane Larson, and the late Jim Morrison. In back, Harvey Davis salutes as “Taps” is played and Honor Guard Bill Mundt awaits the signal to light the retirement flames. It is a solemn and respectful ceremony to which the public is always invited.