PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 25, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Picking up the pitching win for Oelwein in the opening game of Monday’s baseball doubleheader was senior Evan Suckow. Oelwein Huskies swept a doubleheader from the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings at Riverfront Stadium. Oelwein won the opener, 7-2, and rallied for an 8-6 decision in the nightcap.