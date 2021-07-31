PUBLISHED IN THE JULY 31, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Cooper Ingels (left) with “Buddy” and Ben Scott with “Twix” took time to check on their rabbit entries during Wednesday’s Poultry Show at the Fayette County Fair. They are members of Harlan-Fremont 4-H Club and said they like raising rabbits because they are friendly, don’t bite, and have very soft fur.