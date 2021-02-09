PUBLISHED IN THE FEB. 2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Wapsie Valley senior Kiks Rosengarten signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play basketball next year at Upper Iowa University for head coach Brooks McKowen, a graduate of Wapsie Valley. As of Thursday, in 19 games, he is second in scoring in the North Iowa Cedar League-East with 300 points. However, he leads the conference with an average 20 points per game. Pictured from left are Wapsie Valley head basketball coach Marty McKowen, sister Kalvyn, Kiks, and parents Sheila and Jim Rosengarten.