PUBLISHED IN THE TUESDAY, MAY 28, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein Middle School 2013 retiring teachers went out in style on the last day of classes, Friday. The retiring teachers were treated to lunch with Mrs. Steggall in a white stretch limo driven by Chad Benter from Diamond Dean’s Limo service. The retiring teachers this year from the middle school are Carolyn Stammeyer, Linda Wust, Jeanne Danielson, Karen Farmer and Joy Purdy with a combinded 139 years of teaching.