PUBLISHED IN THE AUG. 25, 2014 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Emily Martins from the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter is shown here during the FFA Parade of Champions at the Iowa State Fair. Emily won Grand Champion FFA Market Broilers at this years fair. She was thrilled with her success with her 1st year showing Market Broilers at State Fair. She is a junior at Wapsie Valley and is the daughter of Doug and Janice Martins of Fairbank.