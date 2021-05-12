PUBLISHED IN THE MAY 12, 2020 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: A baby bison was born to one of the bison cows in the preserve, just in time for Mother’s Day. Naturalist Sondra Cabell posted photos of the new calf on the nature center’s Facebook page, which garnered a large response, as well as more visitors to the park to see the new baby. The little bison was born Saturday afternoon, May 9, and according to some of the social media posts from those who watched, the birth took approximately 90 minutes. Within another half hour after its entrance into the world, the little one was on its feet.