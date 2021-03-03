PUBLISHED IN THE MARCH 3, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Friends of Iowa DECA Advisory Board selected three senior DECA members, one from each of Iowa DECA’s three districts, to award a $300 merit based scholarship. Nicholas Stasi was the winner of the scholarship from District 1. Nicholas was recognized not only for his outstanding accomplishments as a DECA member, but also for all of his accomplishments and involvement as a member of Oelwein High School.