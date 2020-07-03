PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, 1969: Mary Jane Friedrich, 9, daughter of the Walter Friedrichs of Fairbank, received an assist out the recently completed Fairbank Swimming pool. Assistant Pool Manager and head lifeguard Sharon Buhr, 20, of Readlyn, helped Mary out of the pool. An official open house will be held Friday, July 4 with a parade, drawings for door prizes and refreshments.