PUBLISHED IN THE DEC. 16, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Marv Cook, guest speaker at the D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony is a former Iowa Hawkeye and an NFL tight end with the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Saint Louis Rams. He gave a remarkable motivational speech to the students at the ceremony. Marv encouraged the students to go after their dreams and to take time to “pause” before making big decisions in their lives.